Local Business
Advertise
Ad-Time-For-Vacation.png

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband ‘violently assaulted’: Pelosi statement : The Tribune India

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband 'violently assaulted': Pelosi statement


Reuters

Washington, October 28

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was “violently assaulted” after a break-in at the couple’s California home early on Friday, her office said in a statement.

“The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation,” the statement said. “Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery.” The Democratic speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, who is second in line to the presidency, was not at home at the time of the early morning assault.

A San Francisco Police Department spokesperson and a spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi were not immediately available for comment.

The circumstances of the attack were unclear, including how the intruder got into the home.

The assault comes less than two weeks before midterm elections in which control of the House and the Senate is at stake.

Paul Pelosi, 82, who owns a San Francisco-based real estate and venture capital firm, was convicted of a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol after becoming involved in an auto accident in May. He was sentenced to five days in jail in Napa County, California.

Share:

Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
matrimonail-ads
On Key

Related Posts

Guardian Ads - Qualicare
Select your stuff
Categories
events_1
Online-Marketing-Strategies-ad405-350
Get The Latest Updates

Subscribe To Our Weekly Newsletter

No spam, notifications only about new products, updates.

© 2022 All rights reserved | Punjab Guardian Weekly Newspaper

Design and Managed By SEOTeam.ca