UK TikTok influencer accused of killing 2 men, including her mother’s lover; alleges mum was being blackmailed with her ‘sex videos’ : The Tribune India





Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 28

A 23-year-old TikTok influencer, Mahek Bukhari, allegedly murdered two men, including her 45-year-old mother Ansreen Bukhari’s lover, who had blackmailed her with her sex tape, a UK court was told.

Saqib Hussain and his friend Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin were killed when their car crashed into a tree after Mahek hatched a plot with others to “set a trap”, prosecutors said, charges she denies, reports .dailystar.co.uk.

Saqib and his friend Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin were killed when their car was rammed off the road and burst into flames just after midnight on February 11.

A court heard Mahek, an influencer on TikTok, had launched a “trap” in order “to silence” Saqib after he had threatened to send sexually explicit material of Ansreen to her husband and son.

Saqib also blackmailed Ansreen and demanded £2,000 to £3,000 in return for not releasing the images and “dirty” videos, it was claimed.

A chilling 999 call was played to the jury in which Saqib is heard telling call operators they were being chased by men in balaclavas.

He pleads: “I am being followed by two vehicles. They are trying to ram me off the road.

“They’re right behind. They’re hitting into the back of the car very fast. I am going to be rammed off the road.

“Please sir I just need help and I am in danger.

“They are trying to kill me. Please I’m begging you, I’m going to die.”

He then screams before a loud crash is heard. Saqib’s mobile phone was destroyed in the fire, but police were able to retrieve data from the iCloud.