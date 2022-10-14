Local Business
Advertise
Ad-Time-For-Vacation.png

Police officer among 5 shot dead in US : The Tribune India

Police officer among 5 shot dead in US


Raleigh, October 14

Five people, including an off-duty police officer, were shot dead in the North Carolina capital of Raleigh on Thursday, prompting a massive manhunt that shut down part of city and resulted in the arrest of one suspect, officials said.

At least two other people, including another police officer, were wounded and taken to hospital, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin told a news conference.

“We must do more. We must stop this mindless violence in America. We must address gun violence,” Baldwin said, without providing many details about the shooting spree.

The shooting broke out just after 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) at or near the Neuse River Greenway, a trail that runs through part of the city.

About three hours later police had a suspect “contained in a residence” but not yet in custody, Baldwin said.

Raleigh police later said on Twitter that, “The suspect has been taken into custody.”

The suspect was thought to be a white teenage male with a long gun, WTVD television reported.

Helicopter video from WRAL television showed more than a dozen emergency vehicles lined up on a road through a wooded area, one of multiple crime scenes.

Numerous state and local law-enforcement agencies were involved in the “active investigation,” Baldwin said.

Reuters

Share:

Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
matrimonail-ads
On Key

Related Posts

Guardian Ads - Qualicare
Select your stuff
Categories
events_1
Online-Marketing-Strategies-ad405-350
Get The Latest Updates

Subscribe To Our Weekly Newsletter

No spam, notifications only about new products, updates.

© 2022 All rights reserved | Punjab Guardian Weekly Newspaper

Design and Managed By SEOTeam.ca