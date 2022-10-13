Brazil’s Bolsonaro trails former President Lula ahead of runoff vote-poll : The Tribune India





Sao Paulo, October 13

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is still lagging behind rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ahead of the runoff vote set for the end of the month, according to a poll by Genial/Quaest published on Thursday.

Former President Lula currently has 49% voter support, up 1 percentage point from last week’s survey, while Bolsonaro was flat at 41%, according to the latest poll.

Pollsters were widely criticised after the first-round vote for significantly underestimating support for Bolsonaro.

The survey by pollster Genial/Quaest interviewed 2,000 people between October 10 and 12 and has a margin of error of 2 percentage points. Reuters