Hurricane spurs NASA to roll moon rocket off launchpad : The Tribune India





Florida: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Monday said it will roll its giant moon rocket off its launchpad in Florida and back to the assembly building to protect the vehicle from an advancing Hurricane Ian, whose strengthening winds are forecast to lash the agency’s Kennedy Space Centre later this week. reuters

Jupiter’s closest date with Earth in 59 years, next in 2129

Washington: Stargazers were in for a treat when Jupiter made its closest approach to Earth in 59 years on Monday. The next time Jupiter will come this close will be in 2129. From the viewpoint of Earth’s surface, ‘opposition’ happens when an astronomical object rises in the east as the Sun sets in the west, placing the object and the Sun on opposite sides of Earth. Jupiter’s opposition occurs every 13 months, making it appear larger and brighter than any other time of the year. ians

