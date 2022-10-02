Local Business
Advertise
Ad-Time-For-Vacation.png

Germany, Denmark, Norway to give Ukraine 16 Slovak Zuzana-2 howitzers : The Tribune India

Germany, Denmark, Norway to give Ukraine 16 Slovak Zuzana-2 howitzers


Berlin, October 2

Germany, Denmark and Norway will buy 16 Slovak Zuzana-2 howitzers for Ukraine, the German Defence Ministry said on Sunday, with delivery to begin next year.

The guns, which can fire six projectiles a minute over a distance of 40 km, will be built in Slovakia, the ministry said.

The three countries will spend 92 million euros on the systems.

Ukraine, which has scored notable battlefield successes against Russia in recent weeks, says it needs more and heavier armaments in order to repulse the invasion that Moscow launched in February. Reuters

 

Share:

Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
matrimonail-ads
On Key

Related Posts

Guardian Ads - Qualicare
Select your stuff
Categories
events_1
Online-Marketing-Strategies-ad405-350
Get The Latest Updates

Subscribe To Our Weekly Newsletter

No spam, notifications only about new products, updates.

© 2022 All rights reserved | Punjab Guardian Weekly Newspaper

Design and Managed By SEOTeam.ca