China will accelerate building of world-class military, strong strategic deterrent: Jinping at Communist Party Congress : The Tribune India





Beijing, October 16

China will accelerate the building of a world-class military and strengthen its ability to build a strategic deterrent capability, President Xi Jinping said on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party Congress in Beijing.

China must adhere to the party’s absolute leadership of the military, Xi said in a speech before some 2,300 delegates at the Great Hall of the People.

‘Will never renounce the right to use force over Taiwan’

Jinping said it is up to the Chinese people to resolve the Taiwan issue and China will never renounce the right to use force.

Xi made the comments in his opening speech at the ruling Communist Party’s 20th party congress in Beijing.