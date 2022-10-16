Brazil court fines Apple Rs 156 crore for not providing charger with new iPhones : The Tribune India





ANI

Washington, October 16

Apple has landed itself in trouble in Brazil for iPhone chargers. Mashable has quoted a recent Reuters report according to which, due to Apple’s failure to include a charger with iPhones sold in Brazil, a Brazilian court penalized the company 100 million reais (Brazilian currency) which is equal to USD 19 million. In Indian currency, the amount would be close to Rs 156 crores (according to the current conversion rate).

According to the Reuters report, as quoted by Mashable, the Brazilian court argued that Apple “imposes on the consumer a required purchase of charger adaptors that were previously supplied along with the product” despite the company’s claims that doing so will reduce carbon emissions.

The court’s ruling requires Apple to include chargers with any new iPhones it sells in Brazil, however, the company has stated it will appeal the ruling.

Well, this is not the first time Brazil has fined Apple. For the same reason, a Brazilian judge fined Apple USD 2.3 million in September and ordered Apple to stop selling the iPhone in the region.

Mashable also quoted a 9to5Mac report, according to which, Apple’s iPhone 14 and 14 Pro, which went up for pre-order in Brazil last week, were reportedly shipped without a charger for the time being.

According to Mashable, if Apple had moved to USB-C on its iPhones (instead of the exclusive Lightning port), which Brazil and the European Union (among other regions) have been advocating for a while, this entire situation could’ve been averted.

Although sources claim that Apple is at least considering making the change in time for the iPhone 15 launch next year, the same hasn’t happened with the iPhone 14 series of handsets yet.