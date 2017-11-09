5 Star Recipes – Carrot halwa in a pudding way

Its an era of change . Why not bring change to our favourite recipes? Lets give a twist to the regular carrot halwa in a pudding way.
Ingredients: 5-6 washed and grated carrots, 2-3 tbsp butter/ghee , 1 cup milk , 1/2 cup sugar , 3-4 elaichi and dry fruits of your choice.
Procedure:
- Add the butter/ghee to the pan on medium-high flame and then Sauté the grated carrots till these leave water .
- Cook carrots untill dry and soft then add milk and cook for further 5 minutes.
- Blend this mix with the help of a food processor to a smooth puree.
- Cook the carrot puree with elaichi until it is thick then add sugar and cook for two more minutes.
- Add dry fruits of choice and let it cool down.
- Garnish with nuts or caramel and serve chill.
