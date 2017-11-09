5 Star Recipes – Carrot halwa in a pudding way

Its an era of change . Why not bring change to our favourite recipes? Lets give a twist to the regular carrot halwa in a pudding way.

Ingredients: 5-6 washed and grated carrots, 2-3 tbsp butter/ghee , 1 cup milk , 1/2 cup sugar , 3-4 elaichi and dry fruits of your choice.
Procedure:

  1. Add the butter/ghee to the pan on medium-high flame and then Sauté the grated carrots till these leave water .
  2. Cook carrots untill dry and soft then add milk and cook for further 5 minutes.
  3. Blend this mix with the help of a food processor to a smooth puree.
  4. Cook the carrot puree with elaichi until it is thick then add sugar and cook for two more minutes.
  5. Add dry fruits of choice and let it cool down.
  6. Garnish with nuts or caramel and serve chill.

