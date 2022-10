Reuters

London, October 13

Britain still wants to secure a trade deal with India by Diwali later this month but will not sacrifice quality for speed, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Thursday.

“We do want to secure this ambitious trade deal, we do want to seek to conclude talks by Diwali … but we are clear that the UK won’t sacrifice quality for speed and we will only sign when we have a deal that meets both countries’ interests,” the spokesperson told reporters.