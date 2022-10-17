Local Business
Advertise
Ad-Time-For-Vacation.png

Russian warplane crashes in residential area on Sea of Azov port : The Tribune India

Russian warplane crashes in residential area on Sea of Azov port


Moscow, October 17

A Russian warplane crashed on Monday in a residential area in the port of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov after suffering engine failure, the military said.

A Su-34 bomber came down after one of its engines caught fire during takeoff, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

It said that both crewmembers bailed out safely, but the plane crashed into a residential area, causing a fire as tons of fuel exploded on impact.

Regional Gov. Veniamin Kondratyev said emergency services were working to put out the fire.

Local authorities said that the massive blaze engulfed several floors of an apartment building and at least 15 apartments were affected. They had no immediate information about casualties. AP

Share:

Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
matrimonail-ads
On Key

Related Posts

Guardian Ads - Qualicare
Select your stuff
Categories
events_1
Online-Marketing-Strategies-ad405-350
Get The Latest Updates

Subscribe To Our Weekly Newsletter

No spam, notifications only about new products, updates.

© 2022 All rights reserved | Punjab Guardian Weekly Newspaper

Design and Managed By SEOTeam.ca