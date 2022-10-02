Russia shells civilian evacuation convoy, kills 20: Ukraine official : The Tribune India





AP

Kyiv, October 1

A regional official in Ukraine says Russian forces have shelled a civilian evacuation convoy in the country’s northeast, killing 20 people.

Kharkiv region Gov. Oleh Syniehubov called Saturday’s attack on people who were trying to flee the area to avoid being shelled “cruelty that can’t be justified.”

He said the convoy was struck in Kupiansky district.

Russian forces have retreated from much of the Kharkiv region after a successful Ukrainian counteroffensive last month but continued to shell the area.

The bombardment intensified drastically this week, as Moscow moved to annex four Ukrainian regions in the east and the south under its full or partial control.