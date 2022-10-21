Local Business
Pentagon declines to offer details on US-Russia defence call : The Tribune India

Pentagon declines to offer details on US-Russia defence call


Washington, October 21

The Pentagon on Friday declined to offer specifics about the first call since May between U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Russian counterpart beyond saying that Austin emphasized a need for lines of communication amid the war in Ukraine.

A Pentagon spokesperson told a televised news briefing that Austin initiated the call with Sergei Shoigu and said Friday offered the best opportunity for the two sides to speak, without explaining why that was the case. She did not say whether any additional talks were scheduled between the two. Reuters

 

