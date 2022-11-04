Pakistani actress promises to ‘marry Zimbabwean guy’ if they beat India in T20 World Cup : The Tribune India

Local Business
Pakistani actress promises to 'marry Zimbabwean guy' if they beat India in T20 World Cup


Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 4

As victory over South Africa has kept Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals qualification hopes alive, here is a Pakistani actress who has promised to ‘marry Zimbabwean guy’ if they beat India in T20 World Cup.

However, even a win in their final Group 2 match against Bangladesh might not be enough for Pakistan to progress.

Meanwhile, Indians are keenly waiting for the next match with Zimbabwe and Shinwari is hoping that India lose that match.

She wrote, “I’ll marry a Zimbabwean guy, if their team miraculously beats India in next match.”

I’ll marry a Zimbabwean guy, if their team miraculously beats India in next match 🙂

— Sehar Shinwari (@SeharShinwari) November 3, 2022

With the win over South Africa, Pakistan has climbed up T20 World Cup 2022 chart to the 3rd spot. They won two from four matches.

