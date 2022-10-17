‘No serious guys till your 30s’: US President Joe Biden’s gesture, unsought advice to young girl over dating divides internet : The Tribune India





Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 16

US President Joe Biden is making news for his dating advice to a young girl at a college event.

A video, in this regard, has been doing the rounds on Twitter where Biden tells the girl, “Now, a very important thing I told my daughters and granddaughters.”

“No serious guys until you are 30,” Joe Biden added.

The girl, who seemed a bit awkward, said “okay, I will keep that in mind” and starts laughing.

The video has been shared on Twitter by a user, Kalen D’Almeida.

President Joe Biden grabs a young girl by the shoulder and tells her “no serious guys till your 30” as she looks back appearing uncomfortable, secret service appears to try to stop me from filming it after Biden spoke @ Irvine Valley Community College | @TPUSA @FrontlinesShow pic.twitter.com/BemRybWdBI

— Kalen D’Almeida (@fromkalen) October 15, 2022

Biden’s unsolicited dating advice to the youngster came while he was clicking pictures on the campus during a meet and greet session.

The dating advice video has enmassed over 5.2 million views so far. Many felt that that girl looked ‘uncomfortable’ over Biden ‘grabbing’ her while others refuted saying the issue is being blown out of proportion.

He’s not “grabbing” he’s touching her shoulder. She isn’t “uncomfortable” she’s surprised and delighted. How creepy can you all be about a grandfather figure kidding around with a youngster? Shame on you all.

— Alan Eggleston (@AlanEggleston) October 15, 2022

There’s something wrong wirh him.

— Arbiter of Hypocrisy (@ArbiterHypocris) October 15, 2022

That’s worse. Who is behind all this?

— Average Person (@Darthjenny) October 15, 2022

pic.twitter.com/vneYnAQ1Kz

— Jac (@MamaPraying) October 15, 2022

Since when is touching a shoulder considered groping??

— Steven van Eekeren (@SteveVanEekeren) October 15, 2022

He is disgusting as the President! What an embarrassment !

— pam schrieffer (@pammyess) October 15, 2022

This is being blown out of proportion. Any young adult gets embarrassed/awkward when talking about things like dating. He’s from an older generation, I don’t see the problem w/ a hand on a shoulder.

— Doombot_Tatertot (@TatertotDoombot) October 15, 2022





