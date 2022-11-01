Elon Musk’s Halloween celebration: Carves Twitter bird on pumpkin, makes dog wear t-shirt with logo, dresses up in red and black leather armour : The Tribune India





ANI

Washington, November 1

After taking over Twitter last week in a USD 44 billion deal, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is having a gala time celebrating Halloween.

On Tuesday, Musk took to his Twitter handle and posted an image in which a pumpkin with the Twitter logo carved in it was seen placed alongside a dog wearing a white T-shirt with the same logo on it. The image was shared with a wink emoji.

😉 pic.twitter.com/eaIYaDRBnu

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

In a matter of minutes after the post was shared, people swarmed the comment section and started speculating what the post was about.

Relating the dog reference to dogecoin, one user wrote, “Yesssss please take crypto to the next level and integrate #dogecoin into this platform!!!” Another person shared, “This is a dogcoin wearing twitter clothes, which greatly benefits the dogcoin.” A third user wrote, “Dogecoin & Twitter are meant for each other!”

Earlier, Musk had posted a picture of himself and his mom Maye Musk dressed in Halloween outfits. He captioned it, “Halloween with my Mom.”

Halloween with my Mom pic.twitter.com/xOAgNeeiNN

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

Meanwhile, since acquiring Twitter, Musk has fired a number of Twitter executives including CEO Parag Agrawal and Vijaya Gadde, Twitter’s longtime head of legal, policy and trust.

He became the sole director of the company “in accordance with the terms of the Merger Agreement,” the company told the Securities and Exchange Commission, The Hill reported.

As per media reports, Elon Musk is also planning to start charging USD 20 per month for users to have a verified account.

