Surrey HEROS hockey receives 150K from Fraser Grain Terminala and Fraser Surrey Docks

Surrey HEROS Hockey for kids receives $150,000 donation from Fraser Grain Terminal

and Fraser Surrey Docks

Companies team up to support non-profit organization to help at-risk youth

(Surrey, BC) –– Youth participating in the local Hockey Education Reaching Out Society (HEROS) will

celebrate a win today – the opportunity to continue playing hockey and to continue receiving leadership

training and mentoring. Thanks to the generosity of Fraser Grain Terminal and Fraser Surrey Docks, HEROS

will have operational funding for the next three years.

HEROS’ mission is to use ice hockey to teach life-skills and empower at-risk youth. HEROS provides

opportunities for personal growth through sport training, educational development, and scholarships.

Today, Fraser Surrey Docks, Fraser Grain Terminal, and HEROS will host a by invitation only celebratory

event for HEROS participants at Fraser Surrey Docks.

“This donation of $150,000 from Fraser Grain Terminal and Fraser Surrey Docks speaks volumes about their

support for the communities in which they operate,” said Norm Flynn, Executive Director, HEROS.

“Today’s event is a great way to kick off the season with the kids and we are excited that some NHL Alumni

and Harnarayan Singh from Hockey Night in Canada Punjabi Edition will be attending.”

HEROS provides free programs to youth of all backgrounds from a grade four level up to post-secondary,

with free programs such as conflict resolution, drug awareness, addiction prevention, first aid training,

financial literacy, hockey coaching, and referee training.

“This funding allows us to focus on what’s important – the kids,” said Kevin Hodgson, Operational Manager,

HEROS. “Our goal is to give them tools to succeed.”

HEROS works closely with Community-School Partnership (C-SP) a department within the Surrey School

district that develops and provides extended learning and enrichment activities beyond school hours.

C-SP provides a continuum of student support between family, school, and the community.

“The HEROS Hockey program helps our district achieve an important objective to support students who

wouldn’t otherwise have access to hockey and who benefit from the structured, fun and positive

environment the program brings to them,” said Rani Gandham, Community Manager, C-SP.

By working to reduce employment barriers and ensuring participants develop professional skills such as

resume writing, interview skills, personal presentation training, and networking or vocational opportunities

like today’s event – HEROS guides its participants to become constructive citizens and future community

leaders.

Since beginning operations in 2016, the Surrey HEROS chapter has worked with more than 40 kids. One of

those participants is 12-year old Evan Burgess.

“HEROS teaches us to be role models for our community, to help others out if they are struggling, to talk

with them and ask how you can help them,” said Burgess.

Suleyman El Hassan, age 12, recently immigrated to Canada from Syria and credits his involvement with

HEROS with helping him settle into a new country. “I was having trouble making friends as I didn’t speak

English. HEROS helped me make friends, it helped me feel Canadian,” said El Hassan.

Vice President of West Coast Operations for Parrish & Heimbecker and Fraser Grain Terminal Project Lead

Casey McCawley is also a co-founder of HEROS. He is encouraging other business and community

members to get involved and to donate.

“Businesses like to see good return on investment and HEROS delivers. HEROS has a proven track record of

providing positive mentorship at a critical age, supporting kids to be involved in their community and stay

in school.”

“We believe that community strength comes from working together, and this event will provide an excellent

avenue to do so,” said Jeff Scott, CEO & President, Fraser Surrey Docks. “HEROS players will receive an ‘up

close’ understanding of our facility and the many jobs our organization provides. This exposure may spark

job interest and encourage career planning.”

“A great success would be to see a kid aspire to be a railroad engineer, a heavy machinery operator, a

logistics manager or the captain of a sea going vessel. It takes only a spark to ignite a dream and these

opportunities exist in the heart of Surrey,” said McCawley.

Additional information about HEROS is available at http://onemillionskates.com/heroshockey/about/

To arrange an interview with a spokesperson, please contact:

Koraleen Jarvis

koraleenjarvis@lucentquay.ca

604.313.1295

About the Companies

Hockey Education Reaching Out Society (HEROS) is a volunteer-driven charity that uses ice hockey to teach

life-skills and empower marginalized youth. HEROS was founded in Vancouver, Canada in 2000. HEROS

provides free programs to youth of all backgrounds from a grade four level, right up to post-secondary.

HEROS provides opportunities for personal growth through sport training, educational development, and

scholarships. By providing a safe and stable environment for young people to succeed and connect, HEROS

guides its participants to become constructive citizens and future community leaders.

Fraser Grain Terminal Ltd., wholly owned by Parrish & Heimbecker Ltd. (P&H), is proposing to build a new

grain terminal on land adjacent to Fraser Surrey Docks to help Canadian farmers increase efficiency in grain

exports. P&H is a 109-year-old Canadian family-owned and operated agri-business with locations across

Canada. Serving more than 10,000 Canadian farmers, P&H markets grain to over 40 countries.

Fraser Surrey Docks is a marine cargo terminal that has been operating on the Fraser River responsibly,

efficiently and safely since 1929. The terminal has strategically expanded throughout that period to become

the largest multipurpose deep-sea marine terminal on the West Coast of North America. Pacific Rim

Stevedoring was created as a wholly owned subsidiary of Fraser Surrey Docks in 1979 to service the

growing vessel loading and unloading needs of its customers at marine terminals throughout British

Columbia. fsd.bc.ca

Community-Schools Partnership (C-SP) is a department within the Surrey School District that provides

programming, support and resources to disadvantaged or at-risk Surrey students. C-SP works with families,

schools and the community to provide a continuum of support to meet specific student needs. The

department develops and provides extended learning and enrichment activities beyond school hours.

Formed in 1906, the Surrey School District is the largest in B.C., with 72,000 students and 126 Schools. The

district serves the cities of Surrey and White Rock, as well as the rural area of Barnston Island.