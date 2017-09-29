Mango Phirni – 5 STAR RECIPES

Mango phirni is a famous restaurant delicacy among all Indians. And to add some happiness to the coming festivities lets learn this simple , quick yet relishing delight .

We need : 1/2 cup overnight soaked rice , 1/2 cup Mango puree , 1 liter milk , sugar as per your taste , dry fruits for garnish(optional).

  1. First of all drain the water from overnight soaked rice and wash them once. Then coarsely grind them . (Don’t make a smooth paste let it be little grainy )
  2. In a heavy bottom pan , pour the milk and on high medium flame let it reduce to its 1/3 part . Keep on stirring the milk continually to avoid burning .
  3. When the milk is reduced slowly add the grainy rice paste in small batches while continuously stirring it and preventing it from forming lumps
  4. Add sugar as per your taste. ( be aware that mango puree is also sweet) Cook for 8-10 minutes as it turn a quite thick batter or check the rice with spoon if cooked or not .
  5. Add mango puree and cook for another one minute, turn off the flame and your relishing delight is ready.
  6. Pour the phirni into small kuhlad or earthen plates for supreme and original taste or just simply in any dessert sized bowl.
  7. Garnish with your choice of nuts.
  8. Let it chill in refrigerator for 2 hours and serve the superstar of your festive parties.

