Mango Phirni – 5 STAR RECIPES

Mango phirni is a famous restaurant delicacy among all Indians. And to add some happiness to the coming festivities lets learn this simple , quick yet relishing delight .
We need : 1/2 cup overnight soaked rice , 1/2 cup Mango puree , 1 liter milk , sugar as per your taste , dry fruits for garnish(optional).
- First of all drain the water from overnight soaked rice and wash them once. Then coarsely grind them . (Don’t make a smooth paste let it be little grainy )
- In a heavy bottom pan , pour the milk and on high medium flame let it reduce to its 1/3 part . Keep on stirring the milk continually to avoid burning .
- When the milk is reduced slowly add the grainy rice paste in small batches while continuously stirring it and preventing it from forming lumps
- Add sugar as per your taste. ( be aware that mango puree is also sweet) Cook for 8-10 minutes as it turn a quite thick batter or check the rice with spoon if cooked or not .
- Add mango puree and cook for another one minute, turn off the flame and your relishing delight is ready.
- Pour the phirni into small kuhlad or earthen plates for supreme and original taste or just simply in any dessert sized bowl.
- Garnish with your choice of nuts.
- Let it chill in refrigerator for 2 hours and serve the superstar of your festive parties.
